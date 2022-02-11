N Chandrasekaran likely to get extension as Chairman of Tata Sons

N Chandrasekaran's present term as Chairman ends this month. The nomination committee is believed to have recommended an extension of N Chandrasekaran's term, said the sources.

Tata Sons’ board met today to discuss and approve appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the group for the second term, sources told CNBC-TV18. N Chandrasekaran's present term as Chairman ends this month.

The nomination committee is believed to have recommended an extension of N Chandrasekaran's term, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

As per the sources, the board meeting has concluded and an announcement on the decision to extend N Chandrasekaran's term as the Chairman is likely soon.

The members also deliberated on new appointments on the few vacant board seats, added the sources.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not comment on CNBC-TV18's query.

