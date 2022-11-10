    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    MFIs need to understand customers they serve to drive financial inclusion, says expert

    MFIs need to understand customers they serve to drive financial inclusion, says expert

    By Shereen Bhan
    Microfinance is one of the economic tools that provide small loans and other financial services to low income households. Indian microfinance institutions (MFIs) has witnessed a phenomenal growth over the past two decades despite several disruptions.

    Seven of the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) highlight financial inclusion as a key enabler in alleviating poverty and driving sustainability.
    Facilitating access to financial services and products for the underserved is imperative to curb inequalities and build more resilient societies.
    Microfinance is one of the economic tools that provide small loans and other financial services to low-income households. Indian microfinance institutions (MFIs) have witnessed phenomenal growth over the past two decades despite several disruptions.
    Today, microfinance is delivered through 197 lenders, disbursing around Rs 2.3 lakh crore to beneficiaries spread across 628 districts, 37 states, and union territories.
    Given that MFIs are the harbinger of inclusive sustainable growth, supporting the growth of these institutions is of paramount importance for India. Financial investments, conducive regulatory framework, and infrastructure development are three enablers that guarantee the expansion and sustenance of the microfinance landscape.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajat Verma, MD and head of commercial banking at HSBC India, Umesh Revankar, CEO and MD at Shriram Transport Finance, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO at CreditAccess Grameen to discuss the drivers of inclusive banking in India.
    Watch the video for more.
