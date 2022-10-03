    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    'Marico will continue to acquire direct to consumer brands'

    'Marico will continue to acquire direct to consumer brands'

    By Anuradha SenGupta
    Marico is a company with iconic brands like Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, and PureSense to name a few, and spans the entire spectrum from food and health to beauty care. The company had revenue of over Rs 9,512 crore in FY22 and has been at the forefront of acquisitions of direct-to-consumer brands.

    Consumer good companies that are at the leading edge of innovation and marketing have always had to make quick pivots to stay ahead of consumer expectations and competitors.
    The consumer landscape has altered dramatically in this digital age and has got accelerated in the last couple of years. To understand some of the deep changes taking place in the sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saugata Gupta, managing director, and chief executive officer of Marico Ltd.
    Watch the video for more.
