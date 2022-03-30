0

Mad About Markets: Will Q-commerce model work in India?

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Social media has been abuzz with chatter around Zomato’s 10-minute delivery promise. They are launching it as an experiment in four locations in Gurugram. Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo, talks about the quick-commerce market and if 10-minute deliveries make sense.

Social media has been abuzz with chatter around Zomato’s 10-minute delivery promise. They are launching it as an experiment in four locations in Gurugram. The internet is broadly split into two factions -- one cheering Zomato for this bold new initiative, and the other questioning the need to create a market where none was needed, and needlessly putting the lives of its delivery executives in grave danger by setting such absurd deadlines.
Zomato is just the latest kid on the Q-commerce block-- and it is certainly not the first! Swiggy did it with Instamart, Dunzo has been at it and Blinkit--or Grofers--is also a key player in the market.
Zomato invests $5 million in food robotics company Mukunda Foods to scale up quick commerce biz
Deal street has been abuzz with activity in this space. Most recently, Reliance invested in Dunzo by picking up around 26 percent stake. Grofers rebranded itself to Blinkit after raising $100 million from Zomato last December. Zepto raised money at a $225 million valuation in November 2021 and barely a month later, it raised the next round at more than twice the valuation!
Sensing the opportunity in this growing market, you also have Tata’s BigBasket exploring its Q-commerce offering Fresho. Amazon already has Amazon Fresh that delivers within a few hours. Ola recently got into this space, and Flipkart launched a 45-minute grocery delivery. The queue for quick commerce is getting longer by the day, but does it have a long-term growth potential?
Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo, talks about the quick-commerce market and if 10-minute deliveries make sense.
