Mad About Markets: Will Q-commerce model work in India?

Social media has been abuzz with chatter around Zomato’s 10-minute delivery promise. They are launching it as an experiment in four locations in Gurugram. Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo, talks about the quick-commerce market and if 10-minute deliveries make sense.

Social media has been abuzz with chatter around Zomato’s 10-minute delivery promise. They are launching it as an experiment in four locations in Gurugram. The internet is broadly split into two factions -- one cheering Zomato for this bold new initiative, and the other questioning the need to create a market where none was needed, and needlessly putting the lives of its delivery executives in grave danger by setting such absurd deadlines.

Zomato is just the latest kid on the Q-commerce block-- and it is certainly not the first! Swiggy did it with Instamart, Dunzo has been at it and Blinkit--or Grofers--is also a key player in the market.

Read Here:

Deal street has been abuzz with activity in this space. Most recently, Reliance invested in Dunzo by picking up around 26 percent stake. Grofers rebranded itself to Blinkit after raising $100 million from Zomato last December. Zepto raised money at a $225 million valuation in November 2021 and barely a month later, it raised the next round at more than twice the valuation!

Sensing the opportunity in this growing market, you also have Tata’s BigBasket exploring its Q-commerce offering Fresho. Amazon already has Amazon Fresh that delivers within a few hours. Ola recently got into this space, and Flipkart launched a 45-minute grocery delivery. The queue for quick commerce is getting longer by the day, but does it have a long-term growth potential?

Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo, talks about the quick-commerce market and if 10-minute deliveries make sense.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video