    Mad About Markets: Here's all you need to know about alternative proteins

    videos | IST

    Mad About Markets: Here's all you need to know about alternative proteins

    Profile image
    By Ritu Singh   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
    Mini

    How large is this alternate protein market, what pace is it growing at and how quickly will it get to the critical mass that one is talking about? Experts discussed.

    Evolving diet preferences, health consciousness and rising awareness of climate change have given rise to a food revolution of sorts.
    A few years back, there were two kinds of eaters — vegetarians and non-vegetarians. However, now, there are vegans, pescatarians, eggetarians, lacto-vegetarians, and evo-vegetarians.
    There are new protein options, which are based on plants, microorganisms, fermentation and cultivated through animal cells. So these are the kind of alternative protein products which aim to mimic the look, the feel and the nutritional profile of your regular animal-based needs and products.
    How large is this alternate protein market, what pace is it growing at and how quickly will it get to the critical mass that one is talking about? Deepika Bhan, President of Packaged Foods at Tata Consumer Products; Ashu Phakey, the Vice President and Business Head — Frozen Foods, ITC; Varun Deshpande, Managing Director at Good Food Institute; Sandeep Singh, Co-Founder of Blue Tribe Foods; and Shraddha Bhansali, COO and Co-Founder at Evo Foods, discuss this on Mad About Markets.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
