    Jindal Worldwide to launch two electric vehicles by end of this financial year

    Jindal Worldwide to launch two electric vehicles by end of this financial year

    By Reema Tendulkar   | Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
    Jindal Worldwide is gearing up to release two electric vehicles by the end of this financial year.
    Gaurav Davda, Jindal Worldwide's head of corporate finance and strategic initiatives, told CNBC-TV18 that they have made significant progress on their electric vehicle (EV) plans.
    “We hope to start the production in Q4FY23 (fourth quarter of this fiscal) with deliveries starting in the same quarter. We have made significant developments on two products that we hope to introduce into the market. So we are pretty excited about our EV plans,” Davda said.
    Jindal Worldwide, through its subsidiary Jindal Mobilitric, recently acquired Mumbai-based electric vehicle startup Earth Energy EV. Jindal Mobilitric will also be setting up a new manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad and will supplement Earth Energy EV’s existing facilities.
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng