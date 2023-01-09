English
Jamna Auto to achieve 50% revenue from new products by 2026, says chairman Randeep Jauhar

By Nigel D'Souza   | Sonal Bhutra   Jan 9, 2023 4:35 PM IST (Published)
Jamna Auto has launched this project Lakshya – where new product should be gradually increasing and should contribute around 50 percent of revenues. Randeep Singh Jauhar, Chairman and Executive Director of Jamna Auto said that by year 26 they should achieve both these targets of new markets and new products to hit 50 percent and are on track to achieve these targets.

Buy / Sell Jamna Auto share

In this latest episode of ‘Inside Out’ the focus is on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and the key risk and triggers going forward.
The monthly sales numbers have come out and they look pretty strong, particularly for the CV segment itself, and Jamna Auto which is a key beneficiary of the CV cycle. They are the largest leaf spring manufacturers in India, which basically deals with suspension for commercial vehicles.
Jamna Auto has launched this project Lakshya – where the new products should be gradually increased and should contribute around 50 percent of revenues. New products are defined as all products besides conventional leaf springs. They have also been focusing on ramping up the new market contribution.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Randeep Singh Jauhar, Chairman and Executive Director of Jamna Auto, said, “We did print this in our last year’s annual report that by 2026 we should achieve both these targets of new markets and new products to hit 50 percent and I think we are on track. I mean, considering COVID and whatever has happened in the past, we feel that we are on track to achieve these targets by 2026.”
In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about Chemplast Sanmar. The company is a leading manufacturer of PVC paste-grade resins and is also backwards integrated flow chlorine, ethylene dichloride, and vinyl chloride monomer and this gives exposure to caustic soda, chloromethane and hydrogen peroxide markets as well.
Watch the video for more.
