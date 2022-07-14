ITC is having a dream run of late, returning more than 34 percent so far this year in gains and the love for the FMCG stock is not yet over as brokerages remain positive about the uptrend. Three analysts from domestic brokerages have shared their views and earnings outlook on ITC with CNBC-TV18. Read and watch more

Buy / Sell ITC share TRADE

ITC earnings may grow 14 percent in the three financial years to March 2024, said Gautam Duggad, Head of Research-Institutional Equities, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday. The domestic brokerage turned positive on the well-diversified cigarette-to-FMCG firm a month ago, Duggad added.

“For five years, between FY17 and FY22, the earnings CAGR was 5 percent and now we are expecting about 14 percent between FY22 and FY24. When I talk about those five years, 25-26 quarters, the cigarette EBIT for ITC has grown in single digits. And in my view, that is the single largest catalyst for ITC stock price performance,” Duggad told CNBC-TV18.

Duggad also said that ITC cigarette volumes will pick up and the stock is back in their model portfolio after five years.

“The cigarette volumes recovering at the margin and the madness around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) angle has moderated a bit.”

ITC share price remains attractive valuation-wise, Duggad said despite the recent run-up. ITC stock price has gained more than 33 percent this year so far amid lot of positive coverage by analysts.

“Valuations despite the recent run-up are looking reasonable with about 3.5-4 percent dividend yield and almost 100 percent payout ratio and 14 percent earnings CAGR for the next two years. We have reintroduced ITC in our model portfolio after almost five years again,” said Duggad.

Edelweiss Securities has also given a 30 percent weightage to ITC in their model portfolio and raised target to Rs 340-345, said Abneesh Roy at the domestic investment firm.

“We have ITC as 30 percent weightage in our model portfolio. So I do expect the stock to do well from hereon also… we recently upgraded the target price of ITC to around Rs 340-345. So we do expect ITC to continue to do well in the next two quarters,” Roy told CNBC-TV18.

PPFAS Mutual Fund is also positive on ITC.

“In the COVID-19 market crash, we saw ITC trading at a very attractive valuation and we have been buying ever since and it has been scaled up over a period of time,” Onkar, Co- Equity Fund Manager And Head-Research at PPFAS Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18.

At 1.10 pm, ITC share price was quoting at Rs 292.80, down 0.41 percent on BSE in a largely flat market.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video