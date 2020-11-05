  • SENSEX
India doesn’t have to worry about who wins the US presidential election: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Updated : November 05, 2020 07:54 PM IST

The Pharma sector has seen enough buoyancy more than ever before due to the pandemic situation currently. There have been deals galore in the healthcare space as investors make a beeline to capitalise on the growth potential.

CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Nandini Piramal, ED of Piramal Enterprises; Prashant Kumar, MD-Private Equity of KKR, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, to identify the symptoms and lay down the growth prescription for the healthcare sector in India.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “India doesn’t have to really get concerned about who wins the presidential race. I think it is really about India building and developing a strong strategic relationship with the US. I think the US is going to be a very important bilateral trading and in terms of geopolitical aspects the US is a very important partner for India especially in the context of China.”

Prashant Kumar said, “The pharma sector in India in the domestic market is very much like branded growth, so it is a pretty sustained set of brands that last in the country in the market for a long time. You will find both strategic and private equity investors quite actively looking at acquisition opportunities in India as well as outbound acquisitions in markets in Europe and in the US. Today large Indian pharma companies are very savvy about acquisitions. They know what they want and when they do find one of those targets they do fight - go aggressively after those and they are tough competitors.”

