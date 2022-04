In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Benjamin Driggs, Global President at Honeywell said the company is focusing on sustainability and digitisation to drive growth in the Indian market.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Benjamin Driggs, Global President at Honeywell said the company is focusing on sustainability and digitisation to drive growth in the Indian market.

He said Honeywell has grown revenues in India twice as much as GDP.

Watch video for more.