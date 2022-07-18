Hindustan Unilever results: Amid a recent drop in commodity prices, the Street will closely track what the HUL management has to say on input costs and the growth in demand, particularly in the rural areas.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is set to announce its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday with the Street expecting double-digit growth in revenue although margins may decline.

A CNBC-TV18 poll on HUL Q1FY23 results expects the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm to clock a 12 percent standalone revenue growth at Rs 13,350 crore largely on the back of price hikes amid a sharp rise in input cost inflation.

HUL's EBITDA is expected to grow by 9 percent at Rs 3,100 crore, as per the poll. The FMCG firm's margins may decline to 23.3 percent on a year-on-year basis, while HUL's profit after tax (PAT) is likely to grow by 5.5 percent at Rs 2,175 crore against Rs 2,061 crore in the same quarter last year.

HUL's volume growth is likely to remain muted at 2 or 3 percent owing to price hikes, smaller pack sizes and a high base.

Segment-wise, home care within HUL may contribute between 16 and 18 percent in the overall revenue, while beauty and personal care could add between 9 and 11 percent. The food and refreshments is expected to chip in between 10 and 12 percent.

HUL revenue jumped 11 percent to Rs 13,462 crore in the January-March quarter, while profit rose 8.6 percent to Rs 2,327 crore.

Hindustan Unilever share price is up 15 percent in July and is trading 35 percent higher from its 52-week low price of Rs 1901.80.

At Monday's closing, HUL stock price settled at Rs 2552.60 apiece, down more than half a percent on BSE.

