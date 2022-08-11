Auto major Hero MotoCorp, is scheduled to report its April to June quarter earnings on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 57 percent at Rs 8593 crore. The company had reported revenues of Rs 5487 crore in same quarter last year.

Auto major Hero MotoCorp, is scheduled to report its April to June quarter earnings on Friday. A poll of market analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 shows that the street expects revenue to grow by 57 percent which translates to Rs 8,593 crore in this quarter. The company had reported revenues of Rs 5487 crore in the same quarter last year, which was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to the previous quarter (Q4FY22), the revenue growth should see an uptick of 15.8 percent aided by strong sales led by the marriage season and a revival in rural demand.

The Hero MotoCorp management had earlier told CLSA that it has undertaken a price hike of up to Rs 3,000 effective from July 1. The company also aims to raise EBITDA margins from 11 percent in Q4FY22 to 14-16 percent by FY24.

The company's share price is down around 4 percent in the past month.

