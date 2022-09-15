    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Here's why shares of Ceat hit 20% upper circuit

    Here's why shares of Ceat hit 20% upper circuit

    By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
    Shares of Ceat Limited were locked on 20 percent upper circuit post positive management commentary at its investors meet.

    Shares of Ceat Ltd were locked on 20 percent upper circuit post positive management commentary at its investor's meet. According to the management, demand in the near term is expected to be strong driven by the original equipment segment.
    However, the company expects exports and domestic rural demand to remain subdued in the near term. Also, the company expects margins to remain stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis despite a slight increase in commodity prices.
    The management expects to go back to a 10-12 percent margin versus the 6 percent margin that they reported in Q1FY23.
    Watch the video for more.
