Have adequate semiconductors to address demand: Kalyani Steels

Kalyani Steels have adequate semiconductors to fulfil the demand, RK Goyal, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company is not suffering because of the pandemic (COVID-19) and that it’s fully booked for FY22.

On steel prices, Goyal said, “We are much lower compared to global prices because of the situation in the country as there is no adequate demand of steel because of the slowdown in the auto industry due to semiconductor.”

Talking about semiconductor shortage, he said that the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are positive and according to them the situation is easing out and demand will increase.

“We are looking for alternate avenues so that we could book more than adequate orders to load our capacities fully,” said Goyal.

For the entire interview, watch the video