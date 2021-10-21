GMR Infra likely to launch Rs 6,000 crore QIP, debt reduction in focus

GMR Infrastructure is likely to launch a Rs 6,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue by October end.

The QIP would lead to a dilution of about a 15 percent stake in the company and this fund which would come in is going to be very important for the purpose of debt retirement, sources told CNBC-TV18.