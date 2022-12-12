English
GE shipping company seeing strong demand in tanker market

By Nigel D'Souza   | Sonal Bhutra   Dec 12, 2022 5:06 PM IST (Published)
In today’s edition of Inside Out – On the Road, Sonal Bhutra gets us this special deep dive into GE Shipping - India's largest private-sector shipping company that transports liquid, gas, and solid bulk products from one country to the other. In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’ Souza talks about Venus Pipes & Tubes.

In today’s edition of Inside Out – On the Road, Sonal Bhutra gets us this special deep dive into GE Shipping - India's largest private-sector shipping company that transports liquid, gas, and solid bulk products from one country to the other. The company has two business segments shipping and offshore; shipping consists of different carriers and offshore consists of oil rigs and support vessels.
Speaking about the business G Shivakumar, CFO and Executive Director at Great Eastern Shipping Co said that the markets are very strong and that strength can be seen in the tanker market for the last couple of quarters.
He added that fear of recession could affect their tanker demand. He further stated there is a demand overhang in their dry bulk business.
In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’ Souza talks about Venus Pipes & Tubes. This is one of the blockbuster IPOs of 2022 as the stock price has more than doubled from its IPO price.
Watch the video for more. 
