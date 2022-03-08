0

Future Group firms to seek shareholders' nod on April 20 to ink deal with RIL

By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
Future Retail and other Future Group entities have called for shareholder meetings on April 20 to seek approval for the deal with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after getting the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) nod.

Future Group entities, i.e. Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, etc., has called for shareholder meetings next month on April 20, to seek approval for the Rs 24,000 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).
It is noteworthy that on February 28, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had allowed Future Group to call for the shareholder meetings while also dismissing Amazon’s petition objecting to this.
As per the order, NCLT has directed Future Group entities like Future Retail, Future Lifestyle, Future Enterprises to call for shareholder meetings on April 20 and the meetings of secured and unsecured creditors on April 21.
Accordingly, Future Enterprises has also informed the exchanges last night that it will be calling for a shareholder meeting on April 20 and meetings of the secured and unsecured creditors on April 21.
This comes at a time when Amazon and Future Group after one and a half years of a legal battle over this deal have agreed to initiate discussions for an out-of-court settlement.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
