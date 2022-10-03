FMCG players bet big on protein supplements market – experts say segment may see 20% growth in 4 years

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends that an average adult consume 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilo of their body weight daily and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, health-conscious Indians are increasingly looking to include protein in their diet.

First, fitness was all about sugar-free, then, it was fat-free and oil-free... then it was low-carb... and after that, gluten-free... and now, it's all about protein-rich.

Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO of HealthKart said, “Protein category grew 2.5 to 3x on our platform pre-COVID versus now. So there's a significant scale up. And this is led by more and more new consumer’s sort of adopting protein products. So protein — what was confined to gym usage has now moved to mainstream consumers.”

The health-foods industry estimates that India's Rs 3,000-4,000 crore protein market will grow 15-20 percent over the next few years. And that's a number that's making heads turn.

“Estimates suggest that the protein suuplements market is about Rs 3,000 crore — and it is slated to grow by about 15-20 percent over the next few years. Within that plant protein, which is where we are entering with GoFit, that is a smaller segment—- it's about Rs 500-odd crore, but it's nascent and faster growing,” said Deepika Bhan, President of Packaged Foods at Tata Consumer Products.

The food fad is no longer about just eggs or paneer or chicken or protein shakes. With established FMCG players ramping up their presence and offerings, the market is being flooded with high-protein snacks and beverages — from chips to chocolates, from coffee and sodas to biscuits and buttermilk. Even niche players like Muscleblaze, Oziva and MyProtein want a taste... and more are queuing up.

Sanjay Mishra, COO of India & CEO of New Business at Marico said, “We are coming here with an intent of playing the whole game. So, today we have two brands — we have Saffola at one end where soya chunks is talking to the mass of India, is available in the basic format in which it gets consumed in the center of the plate and is actually made available to you next door at a price point of rupees 10. And at the same time, for people who are discerning, who are health conscious, they are looking for products, which can add different nutrition in a different formats, we have created this brand called Fittify.”

But getting the pricing right is just one challenge.

A big hurdle, industry says, is that there is still some discomfort in taking proactive nutrition. The other, is a lot of misinformation around consuming protein supplements. But companies believe that pricing will not be a problem as the movement picks up steam... and with innovation and consumer education, healthy profits are on the cards.