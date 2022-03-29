Exports fetching better realisation; demand strong for ethanol: Shree Renuka Sugars

Exports are fetching better realization, said Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars, on Tuesday, adding that domestic prices have not gone up despite heavy exports.

Shree Renuka Sugars’ executive chairman Atul Chaturvedi, on March 29, said that exports are fetching better realisation. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about business trends, exports and the outlook for the sector.

Chaturvedi said that exports should continue at a good pace till the end of this year. He said domestic prices have not gone up despite heavy exports

Shree Renuka Sugars should be exporting 8 million tonne of sugar this year. The company also expect to see strong demand in the ethanol segment and will be doubling ethanol capacity to 1,400 kl by end of this financial year.

