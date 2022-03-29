0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Exports fetching better realisation; demand strong for ethanol: Shree Renuka Sugars

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
Mini

Exports are fetching better realization, said Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars, on Tuesday, adding that domestic prices have not gone up despite heavy exports.

Exports are fetching better realization, said Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars, on Tuesday, adding that domestic prices have not gone up despite heavy exports.
Shree Renuka Sugars’ executive chairman Atul Chaturvedi, on March 29, said that exports are fetching better realisation. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about business trends, exports and the outlook for the sector.
Chaturvedi said that exports should continue at a good pace till the end of this year. He said domestic prices have not gone up despite heavy exports
Also Read: India could cap sugar exports to augment local stocks
Shree Renuka Sugars should be exporting 8 million tonne of sugar this year. The company also expect to see strong demand in the ethanol segment and will be doubling ethanol capacity to 1,400 kl by end of this financial year.
Also Read: Inside Out: A deep dive into Olectra Greentech and all about India's sugar sector
For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More