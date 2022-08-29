Experts hail Mukesh Ambani’s vision of doubling Reliance Industries value in 5 years

5G rollout starting Diwali, doubling the conglomerate's value in 5 years, a foray into FMCG and ramping up the new energy business - these are some of the key highlights of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech to shareholders at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting.

Mukesh Ambani stressed that Jio would offer the world's largest and most advanced 5G network service. He announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment plan for the rollout of the 5G network.

He said that 5G would be launched in multiple key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata by Diwali this year. Jio is looking at a pan-India rollout by the end of 2023.

Ambani also laid out timelines for some of the new energy projects already announced. Reliance is looking at establishing 10 gigawatts of annual cell and module capacity by 2024, which will be scaled up to 20 gigawatts of fully-integrated capacity by 2026.

The company is also setting up a battery packs facility by 2023, which it will scale up to 5 GWH of capacity by 2024, and further to 50 GWH by 2027.

Reliance also aims to pivot from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen by 2025.

Further, Reliance will be establishing 20 gigawatts of solar generation capacity by 2025.

Mukesh Ambani said that they are looking at doubling Reliance's value by 2027.

To this end, the company is looking at a Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy, a Rs 75,000 crore investment in its oil-to-chemicals business, and Rs 2 lakh crore in 5G.

The company also announced their entry into a new vertical — the FMCG space.

Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year. Executive Director Isha Ambani said that the objective of the business would be to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs with high quality products at affordable prices.

Mukesh Ambani also spoke about the succession plan that is being implemented at Reliance Industries.

Akash and Isha Ambani have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, and Anant Ambani has joined the new energy business. The chairman and his leadership team will, of course, continue to guide and mentor the young leaders and their teams, and provide "hands-on leadership" where needed.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gagan Sidhu, Director of CEEW Centre for Energy Finance said, “It is good to realise that Reliance is making a play at each of the three sub-transitions (power sector transition, mobility transition and green hydrogen transition) that constitute the broad energy transition in India. It is these three sub-transitions which are going to make a net-zero India because today they account for about 70 percent of emissions.”

Market expert Prakash Diwan said, “The range of expansion, the growth trajectory that Mukesh Ambani outlined is just stupendous. I haven't come across a company so boldly setting forthright target to double itself in terms of value in just 5 years. So I don't think there is anything that got missed out.”

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes CNBCTV18.com.