0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

Expect technology-linked job market to remain strong: TeamLease

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Surabhi Upadhyay  | IST (Published)
Mini

TeamLease Services expects the job market to remain strong in technology-linked firms, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, told CNBC-TV18.

TeamLease Services expects the job market to remain strong in technology-linked firms, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, told CNBC-TV18.
She further said that the impact of the Omicron variant should largely be controllable for most enterprises.
“For most organisations, it’s going to be business as usual, but if a huge unknown factor out there then things can change,” said Chakraborty.
Also Read: Job creation likely to pick up; plenty of good cos to invest: Mihir Vora
TeamLease is optimistic about staffing growth to remain strong and does not expect companies to ask for price discounts as it happened during the first wave of COVID-19.
Also Read: IT sector biggest job generator in 2021, financial services second: Hurun India 500 list
For more details, watch the video
Tags