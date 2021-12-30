Expect technology-linked job market to remain strong: TeamLease

TeamLease Services expects the job market to remain strong in technology-linked firms, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, told CNBC-TV18.

TeamLease Services expects the job market to remain strong in technology-linked firms, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, told CNBC-TV18.

She further said that the impact of the Omicron variant should largely be controllable for most enterprises.

“For most organisations, it’s going to be business as usual, but if a huge unknown factor out there then things can change,” said Chakraborty.

TeamLease is optimistic about staffing growth to remain strong and does not expect companies to ask for price discounts as it happened during the first wave of COVID-19.

For more details, watch the video