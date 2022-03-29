Expect Dermicool brand to grow by 11-12% in current summer season: Emami

FMCG major Emami last week said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore. The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, NH Bhansali, CEO of Finance, Strategy & Business Development and CFO of the company said prickly heat talc market size is at Rs 750-800 crore and is growing at 10-12 percent.
He said the Dermicool brand has a great potential post the acquisition.
He expects the Dermicool brand to grow by 11-12 percent in the current summer season.
