Expect Dermicool brand to grow by 11-12% in current summer season: Emami

FMCG major Emami last week said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore. The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

FMCG major Emami last week said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore. The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, NH Bhansali, CEO of Finance, Strategy & Business Development and CFO of the company said prickly heat talc market size is at Rs 750-800 crore and is growing at 10-12 percent.

He said the Dermicool brand has a great potential post the acquisition.

He expects the Dermicool brand to grow by 11-12 percent in the current summer season.

Watch video for more.