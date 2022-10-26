    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

    Exclusive | Tata Steel CEO says green energy transition in UK cannot happen without government support

    videos | IST

    Exclusive | Tata Steel CEO says green energy transition in UK cannot happen without government support

    Profile image
    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
    Mini

    TV Narendran said breathing space is fast running out for the company, and that he hopes the UK government will take a decision on funding soon. Tata Steel UK has asked for £1.5 billion for the transition to green energy.

    The Managing Director and Global Chief Executive of Tata Steel says time is running out for the company's UK business.
    Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, TV Narendran said breathing space is fast running out for the company, and that he hopes the UK government will take a decision on funding soon.
    Narendran said, “We will wait for the new (UK) government to be in place and continue the conversations that we have had with the previous governments. So we are looking forward to an early resolution because with high energy costs and economic situation in Europe, the business which is inherently fragile will struggle going forward unless we take some calls very quickly.”
    It is to be noted that Tata Steel UK has asked for £1.5 billion for the transition to green energy. It plans to replace carbon-intensive blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces over the next few years.
    Also Read: Exclusive: Tata Steel clarifies on UK exit reports
    Narendran added that green energy transition cannot happen without the UK government's support.
    “We have submitted to the UK government a business plan which can help Tata Steel transition into a greener future but it cannot be done without support from the government,” Narendran said.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng