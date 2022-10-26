TV Narendran said breathing space is fast running out for the company, and that he hopes the UK government will take a decision on funding soon. Tata Steel UK has asked for £1.5 billion for the transition to green energy.

The Managing Director and Global Chief Executive of Tata Steel says time is running out for the company's UK business.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, TV Narendran said breathing space is fast running out for the company, and that he hopes the UK government will take a decision on funding soon.

Narendran said, “We will wait for the new (UK) government to be in place and continue the conversations that we have had with the previous governments. So we are looking forward to an early resolution because with high energy costs and economic situation in Europe, the business which is inherently fragile will struggle going forward unless we take some calls very quickly.”

It is to be noted that Tata Steel UK has asked for £1.5 billion for the transition to green energy. It plans to replace carbon-intensive blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces over the next few years.

Narendran added that green energy transition cannot happen without the UK government's support.

“We have submitted to the UK government a business plan which can help Tata Steel transition into a greener future but it cannot be done without support from the government,” Narendran said.

Watch video for more.