    Elon Musk has not understood that trust and security matter as much as technology, says expert

    By Anuradha SenGupta
    Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been chaotic, disruptive and very public.
    His twin mission of remaking Twitter and boosting its revenues has resulted in thousands of Twitter employees losing their jobs, advertisers putting their plans on hold and users bracing for material changes.
    India has 40 million Twitter users, and that is a drop given that we have nearly 660 million users totally. Yet Twitter has a massive, disproportionate share of the public conversation.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor at The Hindu; Govindraj Ethiraj, Founder of IndiaSpend & Boom; Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Monk Entertainment and Harshil Karia, Founder of Schbang & Level Supermind, to discuss how this social media platform will be affected by all the changes including the $8 monthly fee for a blue tick and the wider ramifications of Musk’s persona and mission.
