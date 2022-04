In an interview to CNBC-TV18, MK Dhanuka, MD of Dhanuka Agritech said the company has taken price hike of 10 percent in April and will be hiking by another 5 percent in May in order to mitigate the higher raw material prices.

Indian agriculture prices are on the rise and raw material prices are also increasing.

He said the company expects double digit revenue growth in FY22-23.

