This gaming and hospitality company hopes to record best ever second half of fiscal year

In today's edition of Inside Out – On the Road, Nigel D' Souza gets us this special deep dive into Delta Corp which is the only listed gaming and hospitality company in India. It's founded by Mr. Jaydev Mody, a first-generation entrepreneur and leading Indian real estate visionary who transformed the company into a gaming and leisure company of international standards. He has expanded the gaming business throughout India, with a core focus on the state of Goa.

The company focuses on three large segments gaming, online skill gaming, and hospitality. The casino gaming business has its largest exposure to Goa and some exposure to Sikkim and Nepal.

Talking about business Jaydev Mody, Chairman of Delta Corp said to CNBC-TV18 that they are on track to see a robust performance in H2FY23. He said, “We are on track to be the best ever. We had a good first half and we are on track to do better in the third and fourth quarter. So I am very hopeful things continue the way they have been. Goa is very exciting for everyone today a lot of visitation etc. and that drives our business.”

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about ION Exchange which is an end-to-end water solutions provider to industries and municipalities and has its capabilities around water treatment plants. It is also involved in operations and maintenance to manufacture and supply the required water chemicals.

