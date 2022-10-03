    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Inside Out | Deep dive into Galaxy Surfactants and all about NMDC

    videos | IST

    Inside Out | Deep dive into Galaxy Surfactants and all about NMDC

    By Sonal Bhutra   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra spoke to U Shekhar, promoter and managing director at Galaxy Surfactants to understand this business, its supply chain, and also what will drive growth from here.

    In this latest episode of 'Inside Out - On the Road', the focus is on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and the key risk and triggers going forward.
    The investor interest in the specialty chemical space is not hidden. Growth prospects are huge here. However, not every specialty chemical company is the same. The industry derives its growth from the underlying growth and user industry and while it has many sub-segments. The focus is on Galaxy Surfactants the leader in the oleo-chemicals space.
    The company is engaged in manufacturing surfactants and specialty care ingredients and focuses on the home and personal care industry. It has a portfolio of over 220 products and it has two segments namely performance surfactants which largely cater to FMCG firms and 61 percent of revenues and specialty care products which cater to the skincare segment and it's 39 percent of total revenues.
    CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra spoke to U Shekhar, promoter and managing director at Galaxy Surfactants to understand this business, its supply chain, and also what will drive growth from here.
    In the 'Swotlight' segment, CNBC-TV18's Nigel D'Souza talks about NMDC - the largest iron ore producer in India and the 10th largest globally.
    Watch the video for more.
