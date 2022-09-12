    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Deep dive in Praj Industries and all about Navneet Education – an unlock play

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    In this special show, ‘Inside Out – On The Road ’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra visited Praj Industries plant in Pune to get deep dive into this stock. Also watch the ‘Swotlight’ segment where CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza talks about Navneet Education.

    Praj Industries is into industrial biotechnology, and the company is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, and commissioning of fermentation and distillation equipment for the manufacturing of ethanol.
    The company has three segments, the biggest one being bioenergy with 77 percent revenue contribution, 17 percent from engineering, and high purity which is 6 percent.
    The Street has been very bullish and optimistic on the first segment because of the big ethanol push by the government. The company is into the first-generation ethanol technology that is transforming first-generation agri feedstock into bioethanol.
    As far as the financial performance is concerned, the company has been able to almost double its revenues and profits in FY22 with margins of 8 percent and that is a good performance in a difficult environment.
    In the 'Swotlight' segment, CNBC-TV18's Nigel D'Souza talks about Navneet Education. The company is a textbook and supplementary book publishing, as well as a stationary manufacturing company, progressively growing and catering to India's large student and school community.
    Its business called badly hit due to COVID in the last couple of years with school shut. But the company is an unlocked play with a bit of a difference as the kids go back to school.
