English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

DAM Capital bullish on REC as stress continues to come down

videos | Jan 31, 2023 5:49 PM IST

DAM Capital bullish on REC as stress continues to come down

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   Jan 31, 2023 5:51 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

The brokerage has given a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 175 per share. Also, the firm is bullish on enhanced growth as stress has continued to come down.

Brokerage firm DAM Capital has initiated coverage on REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd). The brokerage has given a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 175 per share. Also, the firm is bullish on enhanced growth as stress has continued to come down.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


RBI has allowed PFC and REC to lend to infra and logistics sectors and incrementally these are the new levers for growth going ahead. The firm expects 55 percent of additional growth over the next few quarters from the segments.
Read Here | Economic Survey 2022-2023 projects baseline real GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24
Management doesn't expect spreads to come down below 2.50 percent. So 2.50 percent is the benchmark for spreads and they don't expect net interest margin to fall below 3.3 percent. So the steady state in terms of net interest margin guidance from the management is about 3.3 percent to 3.4 percent.
DAM Capital expects ROA of 2 percent to be protected and REC has given a percent average dividend yield over the last 14 years. According to the note, the profitability of REC is much better than weaker PSU banks.
Also Read | Economic Survey 2023: India aims 45% reduction in emission intensity of its GDP by 2030 from 2005 levels
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 5:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X