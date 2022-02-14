Cummins India sees supply chain stabilizing in next 4-6 months

Cummins India posted strong Q3 earnings, managing to beat street estimates. Revenue growth looks good at 22 percent but high input costs weigh on the gross margin, which is down 230 basis points (bps). Ajay Patil, CFO, Cummins India discussed the earnings fineprint and business outlook.

Cummins India posted strong Q3 earnings, managing to beat street estimates. Revenue growth looks good at 22 percent but high input costs weigh on the gross margin, which is down 230 basis points (bps). Ajay Patil, CFO, Cummins India discussed the earnings fineprint and business outlook.

According to him, the key markets continue to show very strong demand outlook. However, the key point for the company is how well it is able to meet this demand through supply chain challenges, he said.

He believes, it will take another 4-6 months for the company to have full stability of the supply chain issues.

He has seen pickup in export demand especially in markets like Latin America, Middle East, Europe where the normalcy of economies, which are driven by commodities, have seen a pickup in demand.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here