COVID vaccination for 12-18 yr olds: Awaiting NTAGI clearance, says Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences is waiting for the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization’s (NTAGI) clearance for vaccines for 12-18-year-olds, Sharvil Patel, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Between the age group of 12 and 18, for which we have already completed our trial and submitted it and waiting for, we already have a Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval but waiting for NTAGI clearance to a booster dose strategy that has been worked out where we have to change vaccines from the earlier vaccination to the next vaccine to potentially then the younger age group of 5-12 and also the export market.”

Talking about the DNA platform, Patel said, “The DNA platform vaccine is a new platform that has been created by the company for COVID. This vaccine platform has the potential to be developed for other viruses as well and we will continue to work on that.”

However, said Patel, Zydus is not at a scale of producing a large number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, but the peak production estimate is 1 crore doses per month.

