We are seeing the highest growth rates from India as compared to any other market--- that’s the word coming in from Jeff Maggi-Oncalda, the CEO of Coursera. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, he lauded the Indian government saying the amendments to the education policy has been the most innovative and progressive-- he also added that the United States is not moving at the same rate of innovation as India.
Founded in 2012 as an e-learning platform for consumers, academic institutions, businesses, and governments - Coursera is now one of the world's biggest ed-tech platforms with over 100 million registered users as of Q1 of 2022.
The global e-learning giant has added approximately 5 million registered learners in each of the past 6 quarters. Coursera that envisions a world where anyone, anywhere has the power to transform their life through learning, the pandemic has proven that the hybrid learning model is here to stay!
From $184 million in revenues in 2019, the company's revenues grew 59 percent to $293 million in 2020, and in 2021 it clocked a handsome 41 percent growth to $450 million. For 2022, the NYSE-listed firm has forecast revenue of $540 million.
As India's ed-tech sector went mainstream, Coursera saw more learners join from India than any other part of the world during the pandemic. Growing 400 percent year on year- India is now second-largest market in the world and the hub for Asia Pacific.