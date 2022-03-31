Cosmo Films finds demand robust for 'sustainable' films; set to enhance capacity across segments

Cosmo Films to enhance capacity across segments, Neeraj Jain, chief financial officer, told CNBC-TV18.

The company is set to ramp up cast unoriented polypropylene (CPP) film production line at Aurangabad with an annual rated capacity of 25,000 mt. This will require an investment of around Rs 140 crore and will be funded through internal accruals.

He said, “It’s a step towards launching sustainable film which should promote not only sustainability but will also help the company for expansion.”

Talking about demand, Jain said, “Demand looks robust, particularly for the CPP and BOPP structure which we are talking about and it’s going to increase only because of enhancing focus on sustainability.”

