    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

    Consumer Protection Authority writes to regulators on misleading advertisements to prevent unfair trade practices

    videos | IST

    Consumer Protection Authority writes to regulators on misleading advertisements to prevent unfair trade practices

    Profile image
    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chairman Nidhi Khare has said that notices have been issued to regulators over misleading claims made by consumer brands.

    The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chairman Nidhi Khare has said that notices have been issued to regulators over misleading claims made by consumer brands in their advertisements.
    For example, a letter has gone to the insurance regulator IRDAI regarding health insurance policies.
    Also Read: IRDAI growth targets for general insurance companies
    CCPA has also written to Ayush Ministry regarding Himalayas' face wash and the sale of their Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs on eCommerce platforms.
    They have also written to Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to ensure and give them the proof of claims made by popular brands like Dettol, Lizol, Emami, Lifebuoy, and Sensodyne.
    The food regulator FSSAI has been approached on brands such as Boost, which is a milk supplement, and to look into the complaints of adulteration in honey across several brands.
    Also Read: FMCG firms, Swiggy, Zomato to follow these food labelling and display norms from today
    The CCPA has also reached out to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on the sale of pressure cookers without an ISI mark.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng