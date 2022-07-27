The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chairman Nidhi Khare has said that notices have been issued to regulators over misleading claims made by consumer brands.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chairman Nidhi Khare has said that notices have been issued to regulators over misleading claims made by consumer brands in their advertisements.

For example, a letter has gone to the insurance regulator IRDAI regarding health insurance policies.

Also Read: IRDAI growth targets for general insurance companies

CCPA has also written to Ayush Ministry regarding Himalayas' face wash and the sale of their Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs on eCommerce platforms.

They have also written to Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to ensure and give them the proof of claims made by popular brands like Dettol, Lizol, Emami, Lifebuoy, and Sensodyne.

The food regulator FSSAI has been approached on brands such as Boost, which is a milk supplement, and to look into the complaints of adulteration in honey across several brands.

The CCPA has also reached out to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on the sale of pressure cookers without an ISI mark.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.