Collins Aerospace expects to hire 2,000 engineers in India over next few years

US-based Collins Aerospace, one of the world’s largest providers of aerospace systems, on Friday said the company expects to hire 2,000 more engineers over the next few years. Recently, the company launched a new engineering and operations facility in Bengaluru.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Steve Timm, president, said, "We are transitioning existing products today to this new location and we will be transitioning into the future. There will be $200 million of additional investment as we expand these facilities."

He stated that India can become the third-largest commercial aviation market in the world. India has the third-largest defence budget.

"As the Indian market grows both in commercial and defence and you are looking for companies, then, as a multinational aerospace defence supplier in India it is a good match because for us this is an opportunity to grow," Timm added.