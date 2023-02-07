Coca-Cola expects a fizzy 2023 with 'solid plans' for India

Coca-Cola's President of International development Henrique Braun is upbeat about the company's growth prospects in India. He believes that the company's plans for 2023 look solid and expects a good year going ahead. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he also added that the company is navigating inflation through differentiated pack sizes.
Braun said, “We have recently also developed the product here locally under the Maaza brand. That is a brand that has been developed locally and the portfolio also has been actually developed by global R&D team but with local insights.”
He said, “We have also the experience of being a global component on how to navigate (inflationary markets) in a very sustainable way. So the way that we are doing this and in India as well is to amplify the portfolio. We have now the packaging size options, broader portfolio that allows us to play on the affordability choices.”