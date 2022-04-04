Chip shortage: Situation has improved, but remains uncertain, says Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported highest ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units which is a 67 percent increase in the last fiscal. Electric vehicle sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the company said.

Shailesh Chandra, MD of Passenger Vehicles at Tata Motors in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said, SUVs led the rise in sales, while electric vehicles are gaining traction.

He said, chip shortage situation has improved but remains uncertain. The company is working with suppliers to improve chip availability, he added.

