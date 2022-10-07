CCPA issues notices to 6 alcohol and tobacco brands over surrogate advertising

The consumer affairs ministry has issued notices to six alcohol and tobacco brands over surrogate advertising.
CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to 8 PM Premium Black, Sterling Reserve, Seagram's Imperial Blue, Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Vimal Pan Masala and Kamala Pasand Pan Masala.
CCPA has asked all six brands to submit a detailed response in writing for violating the advertising guidelines in a months’ time. It has also asked for discontinuation of the advertisements with immediate effect.
Watch video for more.