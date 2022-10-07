CCPA issues notices to 6 alcohol and tobacco brands over surrogate advertising

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to 8 PM Premium Black, Sterling Reserve, Seagram's Imperial Blue, Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Vimal Pan Masala and Kamala Pasand Pan Masala.

The consumer affairs ministry has issued notices to six alcohol and tobacco brands over surrogate advertising.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to 8 PM Premium Black, Sterling Reserve, Seagram's Imperial Blue, Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Vimal Pan Masala and Kamala Pasand Pan Masala.

CCPA has asked all six brands to submit a detailed response in writing for violating the advertising guidelines in a months’ time. It has also asked for discontinuation of the advertisements with immediate effect.

