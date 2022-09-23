    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    CCI probe reveals private hospitals abused their market dominance, over-charged patients

    videos | IST

    CCI probe reveals private hospitals abused their market dominance, over-charged patients

    Profile image
    By Binoy Prabhakar
    Mini

    A probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that top private hospitals in Delhi NCR charged exorbitant prices for their services. The CCI will soon meet to hear the responses by Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Batra Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital.

    India's top private hospitals are staring at hefty penalties for allegedly abusing their market dominance and over-charging patients.
    A probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that top private hospitals in Delhi NCR charged exorbitant prices for their services.
    The CCI will soon meet to hear the responses by Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Batra Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital.
    After hearing the responses, CCI could impose a penalty of upto 10 percent of the average turnover for the past three financial years on the enterprise that has violated competition laws.
    Watch video for more.
