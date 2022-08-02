    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

    Carlyle, Advent likely to nominate Sunil Kaul, Shweta Jalan to Yes Bank board

    videos | IST

    Carlyle, Advent likely to nominate Sunil Kaul, Shweta Jalan to Yes Bank board

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Carlyle is likely to nominate its head of South-East Asia Sunil Kaul to the board of Yes Bank, while Advent will nominate its managing partner Shweta Jalan. This comes after both private equity players decided to pump in over a billion dollars into the bank.

    CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Carlyle is likely to nominate its head of South-East Asia Sunil Kaul to the board of Yes Bank, while Advent will nominate its managing partner Shweta Jalan. This comes after both private equity players decided to pump in over a billion dollars into the bank.
    Yes Bank’s board, before the announcement of the transaction with Carlyle and Advent, had set the stage for inducting these investor nominees on the board of Yes Bank by changing the Articles of Association. However Reserve Bank of India’s approval is very critical in this.
    Advent in an interview to CNBC-TV18 had stated that they would like to have active participation on the board of the bank to put it on the path of profitability and good performance.
    Yes Bank on July 29 had announced a fundraise of Rs 8,900 crore ($1.1 billion) from two global private equity investors — Carlyle and Advent International — with each investor acquiring up to a 10 percent stake in the bank.
    Also Read: Yes Bank shares clock 52-week high with huge volumes after fund-raise plan
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Yes Bank chief executive Prashant Kumar said on Monday that Advent and Carlyle investments could be seen as "confidence capital" and the fund infusion would help achieve the lender's medium-to-long term loan growth target.
    Watch video for more.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng