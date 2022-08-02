Carlyle, Advent likely to nominate Sunil Kaul, Shweta Jalan to Yes Bank board

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Carlyle is likely to nominate its head of South-East Asia Sunil Kaul to the board of Yes Bank, while Advent will nominate its managing partner Shweta Jalan. This comes after both private equity players decided to pump in over a billion dollars into the bank.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Carlyle is likely to nominate its head of South-East Asia Sunil Kaul to the board of Yes Bank, while Advent will nominate its managing partner Shweta Jalan. This comes after both private equity players decided to pump in over a billion dollars into the bank.

Yes Bank’s board, before the announcement of the transaction with Carlyle and Advent, had set the stage for inducting these investor nominees on the board of Yes Bank by changing the Articles of Association. However Reserve Bank of India’s approval is very critical in this.

Advent in an interview to CNBC-TV18 had stated that they would like to have active participation on the board of the bank to put it on the path of profitability and good performance.

Yes Bank on July 29 had announced a fundraise of Rs 8,900 crore ($1.1 billion) from two global private equity investors — Carlyle and Advent International — with each investor acquiring up to a 10 percent stake in the bank.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Yes Bank chief executive Prashant Kumar said on Monday that Advent and Carlyle investments could be seen as "confidence capital" and the fund infusion would help achieve the lender's medium-to-long term loan growth target.

Watch video for more.