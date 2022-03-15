Blue Star won’t take price hike till April, says MD Thiagarajan

Blue Star will not hike prices till April, B Thiagarajan, managing director, told CNBC-TV18. Thiagarajan also said that the company will take price hikes in the first fortnight of April.

He further said that the company will make sure that price hikes are reasonable and products are affordable.

According to him, dealer off-take has been strong. “Dealers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are upbeat. They are stocking in large quantities. So there is absolutely no concern with regards to demand,” said Thiagarajan.

The company took 3 price hikes in FY22.

