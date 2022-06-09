Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says entrepreneurship is about innovation, new ideas

A pioneer of the biotechnology industry in India and the head of the country's leading biotechnology enterprise, Biocon, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a first-generation entrepreneur and a global business leader with over 4 decades of experience in biotechnology.

Kiran started her entrepreneurial journey in 1978 with $500, and an ambition to create a business that would leverage science for the benefit of society. Today, Biocon has grown into one of Asia's leading biotech companies, creating affordable and accessible medicines for some of the world's most vulnerable patients.

Kiran has grown Biocon into one of the largest employers in Bangalore's technology hub, with an 11,000-strong workforce. Her success and determination to make a difference propelled her onto the global stage, and won her the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020. In the award's 22-year history, Kiran is the first woman entrepreneur from India and third Indian to win the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award...

This is her second time as a jury member for the EY World Entrepreneur Awards, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to discuss how entrepreneurship has changed today.

