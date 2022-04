Milk co-operative Amul has decided that healthier cows will give better milk, and so, it's designed what are essentially fitness trackers for its cows.

CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta reports that this is part of Amul's digitisation drive -- one that's revolutionising Amul, which was itself born from a white revolution.

