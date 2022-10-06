    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Akasa Air witnessed close to 1 lakh passengers in first 7 weeks of operations, says airline

    Akasa Air witnessed close to 1 lakh passengers in first 7 weeks of operations, says airline

    By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Updated)
    The airline said it's "satisfied" with its performance in the first 60 days since its inception and is planning to allow domesticated dogs and cats on board starting in November 2022.

    Akasa Air, which took to the skies two months ago, on Thursday said it witnessed close to 1 lakh passengers in the first 7 weeks of operations.
    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and the chief operating officer said the airline recorded an improvement in the load factor from 53 percent to 80 percent.
    "Demand is high but we are 10-12 percent short on the capacity side when we exited February 2020 versus where we are today in September 2022. We have still not gone to pre-COVID levels on the demand side," Iyer said.
    The airline said it's "satisfied" with its performance in the first 60 days since its inception and is planning to allow domesticated dogs and cats on board starting in November 2022.
    Watch the video for more.
