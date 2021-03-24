Aim market of Rs 1100-1200 crore in wood finishes segment, says JK Cement’s Niranjan Mishra

VIDEOS

We are targeting a market of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore in the wood finishes segment, said Niranjan Mishra, business head of white cement at JK Cement, on Wednesday. Mishra also said that ‘JKC Wood Amore’ is a range of premium Italian wood finishes. JK Cement has forayed into a new business of the wood finishes segment with the launch of JKC Wood Amore.

“The wood paint market is close to Rs 2,800 crore and the size of our target market is Rs 1,100-1,200 crore. So it presents a very attractive opportunity for the company in a new category,” Mishra told CNBC-TV18.

The company is entering into the wood paint category as well, he added.

“JKC Wood Amore is a range of premium Italian wood finishes. We are entering into the wood paint category as well because this category holds a lot of promise in times ahead.”

On the growth, Mishra said, we expect an EBITDA margin of around 18-20 percent for wood finishes products. “In FY22 we should end up at a healthy 18-20 percent of EBITDA,” said Mishra.

He further said we expect business of Rs 500 crore from new wood finishes products.

