Speaking from the sidelines of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2022, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India said partnership with Biocon not limited to COVID vaccines. He said Serum, Biocon aim to leverage the ability to make monoclonal antibodies as well.

Speaking from the sidelines of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2022, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India said partnership with Biocon not limited to COVID vaccines. He said Serum, Biocon aim to leverage the ability to make monoclonal antibodies as well.

Wockhardt tie-up is limited to manufacture of vaccines in UK, he said.

Poonawalla was named Business Leader of the Year at IBLA 2022 held on April 1.

Watch video for more.