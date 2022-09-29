AB InBev the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden will be entering into the whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India this year, taking on the likes of United Spirits and Radico Khaitan. Kartikeya Sharma, President of India & South East Asia at AB InBev said the whisky and gin would be priced in the premium and the premium plus-segments.

The world's largest brewer AB InBev is now going beyond beer. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden will be entering into the whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India this year, taking on the likes of United Spirits and Radico Khaitan.

Kartikeya Sharma, President of India & South East Asia at AB InBev, said the whisky and gin would be priced in the premium and the premium-plus segments.

“We have identified price points that would be in the premium and the premium-plus segments. So this would put whiskey and gin more in the cohort of some of the brands that are more of imported nature. However we are looking at domestic distilling which would give us an advantage with margins as well.”

