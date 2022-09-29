    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness Newscompanies News

    AB InBev to foray into whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India

    videos | IST

    AB InBev to foray into whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India

    Profile image
    By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    AB InBev the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden will be entering into the whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India this year, taking on the likes of United Spirits and Radico Khaitan. Kartikeya Sharma, President of India & South East Asia at AB InBev said the whisky and gin would be priced in the premium and the premium plus-segments.

    The world's largest brewer AB InBev is now going beyond beer. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden will be entering into the whisky, gin and ready-to-drink beverage segments in India this year, taking on the likes of United Spirits and Radico Khaitan.
    Kartikeya Sharma, President of India & South East Asia at AB InBev, said the whisky and gin would be priced in the premium and the premium-plus segments.
    “We have identified price points that would be in the premium and the premium-plus segments. So this would put whiskey and gin more in the cohort of some of the brands that are more of imported nature. However we are looking at domestic distilling which would give us an advantage with margins as well.”
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng