Commodity prices to see sharp rise next quarter: Voltas

Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO of Voltas, on Tuesday, said that Q4FY22 will see a drastic increase in prices.

He further said that commodity prices have been increasing since the last year and therefore, seen high inflation in raw material prices for consumer durables.

“Some of the commodities have gone up 60-70 percent in the last one year. So there is a continuous pressure on brands to increase the prices,” Bakshi told CNBC-TV18.

On the growth front, he expects revenue to be Rs 7,500-8,000 crore for FY22.

For the entire management interview, watch the video