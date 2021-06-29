  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Commercial fleet utilisation up to 70-80% in second-half of June

Updated : June 29, 2021 16:13:37 IST

Localised restrictions and low demand during the second COVID wave disturbed the transport movement, a key indicator of economic activity.

As restrictions ease, goods carriers and logistics companies are now seeing better fleet deployment and expect business to return to pre-second wave levels in July. However, rising fuel prices are a cause for concern.

After dropping to almost 50 percent levels in the months of April and May commercial fleet utilisation is back to almost 70-80 percent in the second half of June and sources within the transport industry indicate that business volumes will reach pre-second wave levels in July.

Freight and logistic companies saw their best volumes in March this year and a recovery in business indicates that volumes are likely to return to Q3-Q4 levels from FY21.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement